Kaattaan Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil web series promises a gripping storyline full of suspense | Watch

New Delhi:

The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil web series Kaattaan was released by the makers on Friday, March 13, 2026, and it will surely send chills down your spine. This action-drama and mystery thriller features a smiling severed head of Vijay Sethupathi's character, Muthu, and explores how the police begin their investigation to find his body.

The series is created by Kadaisi Vivasayi and The Crow's Egg fame writer M Manikandan. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Kaattaan also stars Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, and Muthukumar in key roles.

Kaattaan trailer is out now

The 2-minute trailer of Kaattaan showcases a town where a police station is on the verge of closing because there are no cases coming in. Cases are decreasing every day, until a severed head is found on a hill. Investigations are carried out, and as people are questioned, different stories emerge. Some praise his skills, others say he worked for a smuggling gang, while some claim he was part of a dance troupe and worked as a watch mechanic.

While sharing the Kaattaan trailer, the makers wrote, "#HotstarSpecials Muthu Engira #Kaattaan streaming from March 27 only on #Jiohotstar Created by M.Manikandan and Directed by M.Manikandan & B.Ajithkumar." Watch the official trailer below:

The trailer was well received by the audience and has so far garnered over 40,000 views on YouTube.

Kaattaan OTT release date and platform

The series Kaattaan will start streaming on JioHotstar from March 27, 2026, onwards. For the unversed, Tamil web show is created by M Manikandan and Directed by M Manikandan and B Ajithkumar.

Kaattaan OTT release: In how many languages is the series releasing?

The series will be available to stream in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali, to reach a wider audience.

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