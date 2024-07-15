Radhika Merchant mesmerises in glamorous gold outfit by Dolce & Gabbana, Anamika Khanna at reception

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Radhika Merchant's gold outfit by Dolce & Gabbana.

The wedding season is in full swing and with it comes a plethora of fashion inspiration from our favourite celebrities. Recently, the reception 'Mangal Utsav' of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 14 saw many stars gracing the event with their glamorous outfits. However, the bride Radhika Merchant stole the show with her stunning gold ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana and Anamika Khanna. Let's take a closer look at her mesmerising outfit and how she pulled it off with grace and elegance.

Radhika has been making waves in the fashion world with her sartorial choices and this time was no different. For the reception, she chose a gold lehenga designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The lehenga featured intricate embroidery and sequins work all over, giving it a royal and regal look. The golden hue of the outfit perfectly complemented Radhika's skin tone and added a touch of radiance to her overall look.

The outfit included a metallic gold corset blouse from the Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 collection by Dolce & Gabbana. This was worn with a dupatta in the same hue with amazing embroidery and a satin gold skirt with detailed work.

In addition to bracelets, Radhika opted for a bold diamond necklace and earrings as her accessories. She wore her hair straight and applied light makeup to draw attention to her best features.

Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor shared the stunning pictures of Radhika on her Instagram post and captioned it as, “Radhika Ambani for her Reception in @dolcegabbana Alta Moda Sardegna 2024 and custom @anamikakhanna.in couture.”

Take a look at Radhika Merchant's pictures here:

What we love most about Radhika's outfit is her effortlessly blending Western and Indian fashion elements. The gold lehenga by Dolce & Gabbana gave a modern twist to the traditional Indian bridal attire, making it a perfect choice for a reception. And the addition of the sheer dupatta by Anamika Khanna added a touch of femininity and grace to the outfit.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.

