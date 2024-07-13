Radhika Merchant's red Manish Malhotra vidai lehenga with real gold work pays tribute to Gujarati heritage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhika's red Manish Malhotra vidai lehenga honours Gujarati heritage

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, married Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. Embracing Gujarati traditions, Radhika wore a custom red and white lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, inspired by the Gujarati Panetar, for the wedding. For the vidai ceremony, she changed into a sindoori red lehenga.

Radhika Merchant’s vidai lehenga - See Pics

Rhea Kapoor styled Radhika Merchant for her vidai ceremony and posted the pictures on Instagram. Rhea dressed Radhika in a couture lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The custom outfit includes a blouse, a brocade lehenga skirt, a silk dupatta, and a veil. Saree draping expert Dolly Jain teamed up with Rhea to craft the stunning look, while Hiral Bhatia and Loveleen Ramchandani handled Radhika's hair and makeup.

Radhika Merchant's vidai look:

Radhika's custom Manish Malhotra lehenga features a stunning backless blouse embellished with real gold Karchobi work, inspired by the traditional ‘abho’ and the rich textile heritage of Kutch, Gujarat, echoing the artistry of the late 19th century. The brocade silk lehenga, a tribute to India's timeless elegance, boasts multiple panels adorned with Banarasi brocade print in sunset hues.

Radhika completed her ensemble with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a lattice design veil. The dupatta, adorned with real gold embroidery and Resham work, was draped elegantly over her shoulder and arms. To finalise her vidai look, she wore the veil with a massive train draped over her head.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRadhika Merchant's red vidai lehenga look

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRadhika Merchant's red vidai lehenga look

Radhika Merchant’s jewellery for vidai:

Radhika complemented her Manish Malhotra lehenga with the same jewels she wore for her wedding to Anant. The newlywed adorned herself with a gold, diamond, and emerald choker, a luxurious necklace, polki earrings, baaju bandh, kadhas, bangles, haath phool, rings, and a mang tika. These heirloom pieces have been passed down through Radhika's family for generations and were also worn by her sister Anjali Merchant on her wedding day.

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant radiates in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga ahead of wedding with Anant Ambani