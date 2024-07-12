Radhika Merchant radiates in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga ahead of wedding with Anant Ambani

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEAKAPOOR AND ABUJANISANDEE Radhika Merchant radiates in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga.

Radhika Merchant, bride of Anant Ambani, dazzled in her first public appearance ahead of their much-anticipated wedding ceremony. Adorned in an exquisite Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, Radhika showcased a heavily-embroidered ivory ensemble accented with vibrant shades of red and gold. Her choice of attire pays homage to the Gujarati tradition of 'Panetar', where brides wear a combination of red and white.

Designer's artistry

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, renowned for their intricate craftsmanship, described Radhika's bridal outfit as a marvel of Zardozi cut-work, featuring a trailing ghagra with a detachable second trail spanning 80 inches. The ensemble epitomises elegance and cultural richness, making Radhika a vision of grace on her special day.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant: Union of two influential families

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant. The wedding festivities, marked by opulence and grandeur, have captivated the attention of the nation.

Pre-wedding celebrations

The celebrations commenced with a lavish three-day affair in Jamnagar, featuring performances by international sensations Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh. Following this extravaganza, the couple and their guests embarked on a luxurious cruise across the Mediterranean, setting the tone for a celebration of love and splendor.

Final preparations and bridal beauty

Radhika's bridal preparations were meticulously overseen by renowned stylists Rhea Kapoor, Sanya Kapoor, and Shereen. Her bridal mehendi, a symbol of auspicious beginnings, was expertly applied by Veena Nagda. For her wedding look, Radhika opted for a windswept hairstyle crafted by Hiral Bhatia and flawless makeup by Loveleen Ramchandani, featuring a deep red lip that accentuated her radiant smile.

Cultural significance and elegance

The choice of Radhika's attire not only embodies timeless elegance but also reflects the cultural heritage of Gujarat. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's reinterpretation of the 'Panetar' tradition underscored the fusion of traditional motifs with contemporary flair, setting a new benchmark in bridal fashion.

Celebrity guests and extravagant festivities

The Ambani-Merchant wedding has attracted an array of celebrities and dignitaries from around the world. Recently, the Ambani family hosted a private concert by international pop icon Justin Bieber at the sangeet ceremony, reportedly making it one of the most talked-about pre-wedding events in recent memory.

Awaiting the ceremony

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant prepare to embark on their new journey together, the anticipation surrounding their wedding ceremony at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre continues to build. The event not only celebrates their union but also showcases the union of two influential families in a spectacle that will be remembered for years to come.

