Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding guests: Complete list of national and international guests

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant will take place on July 12 in Mumbai. The grand event will be attended by the who's who of the business, political and entertainment world. The wedding will be a lavish affair with a star-studded sangeet ceremony and a traditional wedding ceremony held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The extravagant celebrations will be continued with a wedding reception on July 14 which will be also attended by close friends and family members of the bride and groom, imminent personalities from Bollywood and others.

However, the glitz and glamour of the event will be further enhanced by the presence of international celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson, John Cena and others. It is truly a wedding fit for royalty, befitting the Ambani family's status as one of the wealthiest and most influential families in India.

Let's check out the Indian guests list here:

Sr. No Indian Guests 1 Ram Nath Kovind, Politician, Former President of India 2 Rajnath Singh, Cabinet Minister, Defence 3 Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh 4 N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh 5 Nara Lokesh, Cabinet, Andhra Pradesh 6 Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh 7 Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal 8 M K Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu 9 K T Ramarao, Leader of Opposition, Telangana 10 Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet 11 Abhishek Manu Singhvi, INC-CWC Member 12 Salman Khurshid, INC-CWC Member 13 Digvijaya Singh, INC-CWC Member 14 Kapil Sibal, Politician, Member of Rajya Sabha 15 Sachin Pilot, INC-CWC Member

The international guests' list includes:

More than 50 eminent International personalities have been invited to Anant and Radhika's wedding. The guests' list includes John Kerry (American politician), Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister UK), Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister, UK), Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe), Michael Grimes (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley), Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics, Kim Kardashian (Media personality, Socialite) and others.

