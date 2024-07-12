Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/ INSTAGRAM Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding theme, cuisine and more.

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to be a grand affair, promising to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture. The couple, who have been together for several years, are all set to tie the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The wedding festivities are spanning over multiple days, with various pre-wedding rituals and ceremonies showcasing the rich and diverse traditions of India.

Now, the wedding guest list is also expected to include prominent politicians, Bollywood celebrities, and business tycoons, making it one of the most talked-about events of the year. From elaborate decorations to extravagant outfits, everything is planned to perfection, keeping in mind the theme of celebrating Indian culture and heritage. With the Ambani and Merchant families known for their lavish celebrations, this wedding is sure to be a feast for the eyes and a grand display of India's vibrant and colourful traditions. The couple's union is not just a celebration of their love but also a celebration of the rich cultural heritage that India has to offer.

Wedding Decor and Theme (A Celebration of India – An Eternal and Enduring Civilisation)

The theme of the Wedding Décor is “An Ode to Varanasi” – paying homage to the eternal city, its tradition, its piety, its culture, arts and crafts and the Banarasi cuisine.

This immersive experience of Banaras recreated throughout the Concourse of the Wedding Venue at Jio World Centre is designed to bring the essence of the streets of Banaras to life, allowing guests to engage with the city's traditions, flavours, and spirituality.

Through carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services, attendees will not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

Through the concourse, guests can enjoy flavours of Banaras with Banarasi chaat (street food), mithai (sweets), lassi (sweet yoghurt drink), chai (tea) and Khari (crispy puff pastry) and paan & mukhwas (mouth freshener).

You can take a look at traditional arts like brasswork, pottery, Banarasi & Kanjeevaram sarees, Polki jewellery, and rosewood furniture.

You can get your stars read at the astrology shop, enjoy fragrances at the attar shop (perfumery), smell the flowers at the florist, get yourself pretty and colourful bangles at the bangle seller, enjoy a puppet show, and get fun photos clicked at the photo studio.

Dress Code Theme – Resplendently Indian

The wedding attire will showcase a spectacular display of the rich cultural heritage of India’s talented couturiers and artisans

A burst of colours, fabrics, textures and techniques – the fashion at the Ambani-Merchant wedding shows India’s rich cultural heritage.

Dashaavatar – An Immersive Audio-Visual Experiential Journey through India’s Spiritual History

Dashaavatar – The definitive exhibit of Lord Vishnu’s 10 avataars as depicted in the Puranas.

A spectacular experience that immerses the audience in a cosmic journey of India’s spiritual heritage through infinite time and space.

Indian Artists and Performers

Guests are to be welcomed by the symphony of Hindustani Classical raagas performed by famous musicians.

A smorgasbord of talented individuals to participate in the wedding celebrations.

The Indian singing greats – Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal lend their melodious voices during the wedding ceremonies.

Celebrated music director Amit Trivedi, Pritam and singers Mame Khan, Neeti Mohan and Kavita Seth along with the Punjabi Boliya group to make the wedding guests groove.

International music sensations to energize the baraatis: K'naan, Rema and Luis Fonsi perform their hits at the wedding festivities.

Sivamani and the classic Jea Brass Band make guests groove to the beats of their drums.

Pop sensations Harddy Sandhu, Sanju Rathod and Yo Yo Honey Singh to perform.

Indian Cuisines

The scrumptious delights of Banaras and the world at JWC Mumbai!

From the chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world’s oldest living cities.

Mithai, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea and much more bring Banaras’ rich and varied food culture to Mumbai

The world-famous Banarsi khan-paan in Mumbai meri jaan!

