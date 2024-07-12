Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe to Chaatwalas from Varanasi: Flavours from India at Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Flavours from India at Anant Amban Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Weddings in India are known to be a grand affair, with extravagant decorations, traditional rituals, and mouth-watering food. And when it comes to celebrity weddings, the level of opulence and grandeur is taken to a whole new level. One such wedding that has been making headlines is the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the son and daughter-in-law of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

While the wedding itself will be a star-studded affair, what caught everyone's attention is the diverse spread of food that will be served at the wedding on July 12. From Bengaluru's famous Rameshwaram Cafe to Chaatwalas from Varanasi, the wedding will be a celebration of flavours from all across India.

The wedding took place on July 12 at the Ambani's luxurious Antilia mansion in Mumbai. The lavish reception was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood, business tycoons, and political leaders. But what stood out among all the glitz and glamour was the delicious spread of food that represented the diverse culinary culture of India.

The highlight of the wedding feast will be the presence of Rameshwaram Cafe from Bengaluru. This iconic cafe is known for its mouth-watering dosas and filter coffee. The cafe has been serving authentic South Indian delicacies for over 45 years and has become a go-to spot for foodies in Bengaluru. Seeing them at a wedding reception in Mumbai will be a pleasant surprise for many guests.

According to the HT report, the cafe has acknowledged that they would provide food for dinner and high tea. The high tea menu, which includes dishes like coconut puran poli, pesarattu dosa, thatte idli, bonda soup, and more, was also shared by them. It has filter coffee as a beverage as well.

But that's not all, as guests will be also able to indulge in some lip-smacking chaat from Varanasi's famous chaatwalas. The streets of Varanasi are known for their vibrant chaat culture, with vendors dishing out delicious chaat dishes like golgappas, papdi chaat, and dahi bhalla. It will be heartwarming to see these local vendors being given a platform to showcase their talent at a high-profile wedding.

The guests will be spoilt for choice with the variety of flavours and cuisines on offer.

The Ambani family's decision to include local street food vendors and small businesses in their wedding feast is commendable. It not only adds a unique touch to the wedding but also promotes and supports small businesses from different parts of India.

This gesture by the Ambani family also highlights the importance of preserving and celebrating the diverse food culture of India. In a world where Western fast food chains are dominating the market, it is essential to recognise and appreciate the rich and authentic flavours that our country has to offer.

Today, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant.

