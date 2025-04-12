Chirag Paswan urges Bihar govt to declare crop damage caused by lightning, hailstorm as 'state disaster' Bihar lightning: The Bihar government on Saturday (April 12) directed officials to urgently assess crop damage caused by the extreme weather conditions.

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan on Saturday (April 12) urged the Bihar government to declare the massive crop damage caused by lightning, hailstorms and unseasonal rainfall as a state disaster. He also called for adequate compensation for farmers affected across several districts. In a letter written to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), wrote, "Unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms over the past two days have caused significant damage to wheat and other crops across multiple districts in the state, leaving farmers distressed. The incident must be declared as a state disaster and a survey should be conducted to assess the damage to the crops."

He emphasised that farmers who suffered losses should be adequately and immediately compensated. According to reports, over 80 people have died in lightning strikes and thunderstorms over the past three days in the state. These weather events have also caused extensive damage to crops and homes, with Nalanda district reporting the highest number of fatalities at 23.

Bihar govt should provide 'pesticides' to affected farmers: Paswan

In his letter, Paswan stated, "The government should also announce immediate relief measures for the affected farmers… Interest rates on their farm loans must be reduced by the state government and they should be given extra time to repay their loans. The government should also provide pesticides to affected farmers at lower costs. Besides, relief camps should be opened in affected areas for farmers."

A statement by the office of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha- who also oversees the agriculture department-read, "Officials have been directed to immediately assess the crop damage caused by the recent incidents of lightning, hailstorms, and rains. Instructions have also been issued to provide relief material to farmers in the affected districts. All district agriculture officials have been asked to complete the exercise at the earliest."

Death count rises in Bihar

The death toll due to lightning strikes and hailstorms in Bihar climbed to 61 in the last 24 hours. While 39 people died due to hailstorms and rain-related incidents, 22 people died due to lightning strikes. Twenty-five deaths were reported on Thursday, and following collation of data from various districts, the toll mounted to 61, they said.

"The death toll due to lightning strikes, hailstorms and rain-related incidents on Thursday climbed to 61 in several districts in Bihar," a statement issued by the state Disaster Management Department said.

"Nalanda district reported the highest number of fatalities at 23, followed by Bhojpur (six), Siwan, Gaya, Patna and Sheikhpura (four each), Jamui (three) and Jehanabad (two).

Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Arwal, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Saharsa, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Nawada and Bhagalpur districts reported one death each," it said.

The lightning strikes and thunderstorms also caused widespread damage to houses. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

On Wednesday, 13 people died in lightning strikes in four districts of Bihar. The latest Bihar Economic Survey (2024-25) report, tabled in the state assembly during the budget session in February this year, said, "The state witnessed 275 lightning/thunderstorm related deaths in 2023. Among the districts, the highest number of deaths were reported in Rohtas (25), Gaya (21), Aurangabad (19), Jamui (17) and Madhepura and Bhagalpur (16 each)."