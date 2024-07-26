Jacqueliene Fernandez turns showstopper for designer Isha Jajodia at India Couture Week | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jacqueliene Fernandez at India Couture Week 2024

India Couture Week 2024 is being held in New Delhi. On Day 2, Bollywood diva Jacqueliene Fernandez turned showstopper for the designer label Rose Room by Isha Jajodia. Designer Isha Jajodia, who debuted the Couture Week last year, presented her collection "Art of Eternity." Actor Jacqueline Fernandez turned muse for her fashion show. The event, which navigated the colour palette from whites and ivories to reds and blacks, showcased a collection where capes and corsets took the spotlight. Jacqueline walked the ramp wearing a black corset-style gown with a net cape wrapped around her shoulders.

Check out the video:

Her smokey eyes blushed cheeks, red lips and high bun look raised the glam quotient on the ramp. To complement her entire outfit, she added a diamond neckpiece. India Couture Week 2024 kickstarted on July 24. Falguni Shane Peacock will be closing the fashion gala on July 31.

Jacqueliene on work front

On the professional front, Jacqueliene was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee in a special appearance in the song titled 'Deewane'. She also has a couple of big projects in her kitty including the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle. The film will also feature Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi and Johny Lever. The film will hit cinemas towards the end of 2024.

Apart from this, Jacqueliene will also be seen in Sonu Sood's Fateh. The film is currently in the post-production stage and its makers can announce the official release date any time soon. Recently, she also featured in a music video titled 'Yimmy Yimmy'. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Tayc and Rajat Nagpal.

Also Read: Pranitha Subhash announces second pregnancy with cute video, says 'the pants don’t fit anymore'

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut delivers first speech in Parliament, talks about various art forms of Himachal | WATCH