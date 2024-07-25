Jennifer Lopez dons Manish Malhotra's Victorian couture for her Bridgerton-themed party

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Lopez dons Manish Malhotra's couture for her birthday.

If you are a fan of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, then you will probably be familiar with the stunning costumes and elaborate ballroom scenes that transport us back to the Regency era. But recently, it wasn't just the characters of the show who donned these lavish outfits – Jennifer Lopez took inspiration from the show for her themed birthday party and stole the spotlight in a stunning Manish Malhotra Victorian couture gown.

It's no surprise that Lopez chose Manish Malhotra for her Bridgerton-themed party. Known for his exquisite designs and elaborate use of traditional Indian craftsmanship, Malhotra has become a favourite among celebrities both in India and internationally. He has dressed some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Beyoncé, Kate Middleton, and Priyanka Chopra.

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to reveal the steps involved in creating Jennifer Lopez's unique off-the-shoulder dress. With 40 expert artisans and over 3,490 hours of labour, this outfit is a marvel of Indian craftsmanship. The Victorian skirt was adorned with antique brocade, and the corset was part of the ensemble.

The focal point of the gown's design was its elaborate floral pattern, which was painstakingly hand-moulded from sequins and more than half a million crystals. The dress included a modern touch with a midline slit that extended to her knees.

JLo accessorised with studs, a delicate necklace, mesh gloves, a headpiece that pulled her hair up into a sophisticated bun, and meshed gloves to finish the ensemble. Her hefty, sparkly heels went perfectly with her clothing.

But one thing is for sure, Jennifer Lopez looked breathtaking in her Manish Malhotra gown and brought a touch of regency elegance to her Bridgerton-themed party.

