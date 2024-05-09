CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th announced, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : CGBSE CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024 out

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced class 10th and 12th board results. All those who were waiting for the Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2024 results can download their scorecards from the official website, cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. This year, the Chhattisgarh board conducted the class 12th board exams between March 1 and 23 and the class 10th exam from March 2 to 23. More than, 2.5 lakh students appear for board exams. The exams were conducted in single shifts only from 9 am to 12.15 pm. As per the results, the overall pass percentage is 75.61 per cent for class 10, while, it is 80.78 per cent in class 12.

In class 10, 34 per cent of students have achieved first division, and 36 per cent have achieved second division. Simran Shabba has topped the class 10th exam with a score of 80.78 per cent.

This year, 2,68,000 students have passed the CGBSE 12th board exam with a pass percentage of 80.78 per cent. Mehak Agarwal has topped the 12th exam followed by Kopal.

How to download Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024 Class 10th, and 12th?

Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Click on the 'result' tab

Navigate to the 'Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024' link

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide the required details

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024 for class 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen

Download and save Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024 for future reference

Alternative websites to check scorecards

Students can check Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024 on these official websites

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

cg.results.nic.in

In 2023, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 75.05 per cent which was an increase from 2022's pass percentage. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 74.23 per cent. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was recorded as 100 per cent.

How to download Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024 Class 10th, and 12th via SMS?

All you need to follow the below format and send the SMS to 56263

For CG Board 10th Results, type: CG10 Roll Number

For CG Board 12th Results, type: CG12 Roll Number

Supplementary exam details

All those who have not qualified for the CGBSE 10th, and 12th exam 2024 can appear for a supplementary exam. Those who fail in one or two subjects can appear for a compartment exam/supplementary exam. The students will have to pay a compartment exam fee to clear their backlogs. The details for the same will be shortly shared.

