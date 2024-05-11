'Humare atom bombs fridge me rakhne ke liye hai kya?': CM Yogi on Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'respect Pak' remark

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has responded to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'India should respect Pakistan because they have atom bomb' remark, saying 'Do we have our Atom Bombs to keep in refrigerator'.

Responding to India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in his iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' when asked about Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Pakistan Atom Bomb' statement, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Humare Atom Bombs kya fridge me rakhne ke liye hai kya."

It's not like that, this is new India. We don't provoke anyone but if someone will provoke us then we will not leave them. We will enter their homes and respond. (Naya Bharat kisi ko chedta nahi hai, lekin koi chedega toh usse chhodega bhi nahi, ghar ke andar ghus kar ke jawab denge).

Further taking a jibe at Pakistan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "And now the situation of Pakistan is such that they themselves first give justification that they haven't done anything, this is new India, this is country's power on which every Bharatiya feels proud. (aur ab toh Pakistan pehle safai data hai, mera haath nahi hai isme, yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh desh ki takat hai, iss par har bharatiya gaurav ki anubhuti karta hai)

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma on I.N.D.I.A bloc performance in the ongoing elections, Yogi Adityanath said, "Rahul can take this in writing from me that his alliance will lose all the seats in Uttar Pradesh".

Yogi's reply was in response to Rahul's remark at the Kannauj rally yesterday in which he had said, "Take it from me in writing, BJP will lose maximum seats in UP."

