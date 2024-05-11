Shilpa Shetty gives glimpses of her visit to Kedarnath Dham, shares pics on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa and Shamita Shetty with their mother

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is indeed an all-rounder! The yummy mummy of the industry has impressed us with a whole lot of films like--Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Apne, etc. Apart from films, the actress is always active on social media and always updates her fans about her day-to-day routine. Shilpa Shetty recently went to Kedarnath and Maa Vaishno Devi and shared glimpses on Instagram.

Along with a bunch of pictures, the caption read, "Har Har Mahadev".In these videos, the actress has sung the popular song 'Namo Namo' from the film 'Kedarnath'. In the video of Shilpa which is going viral on social media, she is seen with her adopted daughter, mother and sister.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMShilpa Shetty visits Kedarnath with her family

After the ED action, Shilpa Shetty also performed puja for the safety of her husband Raj Kundra. Shamita has shared a video of the private jet, in which her sister Shilpa along with her parents and daughter are all seen cheering for Mata Rani. A few days back, the Enforcement Directorate had seized property worth Rs 97.79 crore of Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. This includes Shilpa Shetty's Juhu flat and bungalow and equity shares registered in the name of Raj Kundra. The case relates to money laundering in the 2002 Bitcoin Ponzi scheme scam.

Talking about Shilpa Shetty's professional life, recently the actor was seen in the cop series 'Indian Police Force'. It features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Apart from Shilpa and Sidharth, Vivek Oberoi also featured in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. She also has several projects in her pipeline but the actor has not yet made any announcement regarding the same.

