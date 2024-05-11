Kareena Kapoor receives notice by Madhya Pradesh High Court for hurting religious sentiments

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is having a good year in terms of her film career but has landed herself in legal trouble. The actress launched her book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-to-be' in July 2021. Now Madhya Pradesh High Court has sent a notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan on the petition of a petitioner.

The lawyer has objected to the title of the book and has said that Kareena has hurt the religious sentiments of a community. The controversy surrounding Kareena Kapoor Khan's book 'Pregnancy Bible' has put her in trouble. Kareena Kapoor had used the word 'Bible' in the title of her pregnancy book, which is causing controversy. Now the lawyer has objected to the use of this word in the title of the book.

The High Court has issued notice to Kareena Kapoor and others and sought their answers. Christopher Anthony said in his petition that the title of the book has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Shah Bhimjiani, Amazon India, and Juggernaut Books have also been made parties in this petition. Lawyer Christopher Anthony has filed a case against Kareena Kapoor in the High Court and demanded a criminal case against her.

The petitioner has also demanded a ban on this book. Petitioner Christopher Anthony argued that the addition of the 'Bible' in Kareena Kapoor's book has hurt people of the Christian religion and hurt their religious sentiments.

While hearing Anthony's petition, the single bench of Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia sent a notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Let us tell you that the next hearing of this case will be on July 1. Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor has spoken about her pregnancy journey in this book. This book has been written by Aditi Shah Bhinjayani along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in The Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also starred Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The movie also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in extended cameo roles. The story of Crew revolves around three dedicated friends who work as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines. There is a twist in her simple life when she finds herself entangled in the conspiracy of one person. The Crew was produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated film Singham Again. Earlier, the makers had also released a new look from the film. She will be playing the role of Avni (Bajirao Singham's (Ajay Devgn) wife. For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor has played the role of Bajirao Singham's (Ajay Devgn) wife Avni Bajirao Singham in the movie. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again will also feature Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. Singham Again is the third instalment of the franchise. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on Independence Day in 2024.

(With inputs from Debjit Deb)

