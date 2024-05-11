'For actors like me...', Ashutosh Rana on his latest show Murder in Mahim

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ashutosh Rana

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana is known more for his villainous roles than anything else. The actor has portrayed some very strong roles on screen and audiences have loved to hate his characters. Ashutosh has always refused to be a stereotypical Bollywood star and that is exactly what made him a great actor.

Rana, who has received recognition for his work in films like “Dushman”, “Sarfarosh”, “Mulk”, “Sonchiriya”, “Pathaan” and “Fighter”, said he is happy that the lines between mainstream and off-beat cinema have blurred today. According to a report in PTI, the actor said, "I feel there is a lot left in Ashutosh Rana. The actor in Ashutosh Rana is like a child who has just started walking and is taking baby steps. There is a lot to come. Why I think this way because I started with films which were called off-beat cinema and that have become mainstream cinema now.

He added, "For the actors like me, it is a golden period,” the actor, who is headlining the latest OTT show “Murder in Mahim”. "I hope to get lots of work and play different characters. I want to play Chanakya on screen, Raavan, Vivekanand and Krishna. There are so many characters who are engraved in our minds like Gabbar (from ‘Sholay’)."

The 56-year-old actor said he would love to play a variety of characters on screen, whether they are heroic or villainous. He believes that he has been able to receive appreciation from audiences because he played each character with the utmost honesty.

For the unversed, “Murder in Mahim”, an investigative drama series, is adapted from a critically acclaimed book of the same name by author Jerry Pinto. The show is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). The show, which is helmed by Raj Acharya, hails from Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures. It was released on JioCinema on May 10.

