Ranji Trophy likely to be held in two halves, BCCI to remove toss from CK Nayudu Trophy: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saurashtra Cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering making changes to domestic cricket. The Board is likely to split the prestigious first-class tournament Ranji Trophy into two halves and is set to remove the toss from the CK Nayudu Trophy.

As per a report in PTI, the proposal to restructure the domestic cricket calendar for the 2024-25 season has been sent to the Board's apex council. It added that the proposal was sent after consultation with the Board secretary Jay Shah, Team India captain Rohit Sharma, national chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Rahul Dravid and National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman.

As per another proposal sent, the Indian Board is looking to remove the toss from the CK Nayudu Trophy. The tournament will also have a new point system.

If implemented, the Ranji Trophy tournament will be held in two halves with five games being held at one go before a pause. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place in between and then the remaining two group games and knockout matches of the red-ball tournament.

This will be done to avoid the inclement weather in the northern part of the country in the winter months. Also, the games were held with fewer gaps last season with only three-day gaps between some games. "There will be an increased gap between matches to allow players sufficient time for recovery and to maintain peak performance throughout the season," Shah informed the media on Saturday.

As per this proposal, the Indian domestic season will start with the Duleep Trophy, followed by Irani Cup. The Ranji Trophy will be held after these two tournaments in two halves.

"The CK Nayudu Trophy will implement a new points system aimed at promoting balanced performances. This includes awarding points for batting and bowling performances in the first innings, in addition to points for the first innings lead or outright win," said Shah.