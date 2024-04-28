Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC orders repolling in Outer Manipur's six booths on April 30

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India declared the polls conducted at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency as null and void. Consequently, fresh elections have been scheduled for these stations on April 30. According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, polling on Tuesday will commence from 7 am and conclude at 4 pm.

"The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 26, 2024 (Friday) in respect of 6 polling stations of 2- Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency to be void and appointed April 30, 2024 (Tuesday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM," an official statement said.

Repolling announces on THESE booths

Shangshak A

Ukhrul (A)

Ukhrul (D-1)

Ukhrul (F)

Chingai

Oinam (A1)

Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha further appealed to the voters of these polling stations to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise during the fresh elections scheduled for April 30.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded in Manipur as 13 of the Assembly segments in the state's Outer Manipur constituency cast their votes in the second phase of polling on Friday (April 26).

Repolling at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur

Earlier, re-polling was conducted in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22. This decision was made following multiple incidents of violence reported during the first phase of polling on April 19.

The decision about fresh polling was taken following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared voting held at these stations on April 19 as null and void. The affected polling stations were Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Lok Sabha Elections second phase

The polling in the second phase of the parliamentary elections simultaneously across 88 constituencies recorded an approximate voter turnout of 60.96 per cent as of 7:00 pm on Friday, according to the EC.

With the conclusion of phase 2, voting has been completed in 14 states/UTs for the general elections 2024. The third phase is scheduled for May 7 which will witness polling in 94 constituencies across 12 states/UTs. The results will be announced on June 4 (Tuesday).

The next round of polling will be held on May 7. The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'People to vote for PM Modi again', says Amit Shah to India TV | EXCLUSIVE

Also Read: ​Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC directs repolling on one booth in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Apr 29