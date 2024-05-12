Shefali Shah to Anushka Shetty, heroines who played mother's role for actors of their age | Mother's Day 2024

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Heroines who played mother's role for actors of their age

When it comes to Bollywood films, you get to see several emotions like love, friendship, enmity, jealousy, etc. But one of the most celebrated emotions in Hindi films is motherhood. Out Bollywood films have given several iconic films that celebrate the true essence of being a mother. However, there have been times when female leads have to even play mothers to actors of the same age or older or younger depending on the story. From Nargis to Anushka Shetty, many Bollywood actresses played the role of their co-star's mother on screen. Let us know about their roles and films here.

Nargis

Many people must have seen the film 'Mother India' released in the year 1957. In this movie, Nargis played the role of the mother of her peer actor Sunil Dutt. Not only this, both the actors fell in love on the sets of this film and also got married after about a year of this film.

Reema lagoo

How can it be possible that the name of Bollywood's best actress is taken and the name of the late actress Reema Lagoo is not included in it? Let us tell you that in the film she played the role of the mother of her peer actor Sanjay Dutt. At the same time, in Hum Saath Saath Hain, she also played the role of mother of actor Salman Khan, a few years younger than her.

Shefali Shah

Three Of Us actor Shefali Shah played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife and mother of elder actor Akshay Kumar in the film 'Waqt'. Let us tell you that when this movie was released, actress Shefali was about 33 years old and Akshay was 38 years old.

Supriya Karnik

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor's starrer film 'Yaadein' was released in the year 2001. In this film, Supriya Karnik played the role of the mother of her age actor Hrithik Roshan.

Anushka Shetty

In the second part of Baahubali, which was one of the blockbuster films, actress Anushka Shetty played the role of the mother of her peer actor Prabhas. Two parts of this film have come so far and both parts have received a lot of love from the audience.

