Did Ajay Devgn's Maidaan failure lead to Raid 2's release date change?

Did Ajay Devgn's Raid 2's release date change?

Ajay Devgan is one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry at least for this year. These days he is working for several films. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's Singham Again and Tabu and Jimmy Shergill's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Raid 2 is also included in this list. Now a big update has come out regarding this film of Ajay and Vani Kapoor.

Change in the release date of Raid 2 is possible

Ajay Devgn will once again be seen in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik in this crime drama film being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is being produced by Panorama Studio and T-Series. The shooting of the film is going to end soon. Earlier it was believed that it would be released on November 15, 2024. However, according to recent media reports, there may be a change in the release date of the film. It is being said that because of Singham 3, this film will be released either before or after the scheduled time.

Singham again is the reason behind Raid 2's release date change

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most awaited films of this year. Ajay Devgn's film was scheduled to release on August 15, but according to the latest reports, the film is now set to be released on Diwali. According to reports, once the release date of Singham Again is officially announced, the makers of Raid 2 will announce the new release date of their film.

It is significant to note that Maidaan, one of Ajay's best films released last month. The film made with a whooping budget of 240 crores has only been able to earn 50 crores in one month. The clash opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is also one of the reasons behind the Ajay starrer's failure. Hence, seems like the actor is trying to avoid a clash with Pushpa 2 on August 15.

Editing of Raid 2 will begin soon

It is being told that Raj Kumar Gupta finishing up the last schedule of Raid 2. Post the completion of shooting, the makers will get to the editing of the film. Its final print is likely to be ready by the end of July. It is being speculated that this film may be released before Singham Again. However, no official information has been given yet regarding this.

