Who is Subodhh Sharma? The voice bringing Mustafa Zahid's Tera Mera Rishta and Toh Phir Aao to Awarapan 2

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has brought back the nostalgia of the original film, especially with its much-loved soundtrack. While Mustafa Zahid's voice became synonymous with songs like Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, the sequel introduces singer Subodh Sharma, who has lent his voice to the new versions of these cult tracks. Read on to know more about the singer and his projects.

Who is Subodhh Sharma?

Subodhh has been around music since childhood, but this is his first time in the spotlight. The makers of Awarapan 2 introduced Subodhh Sharma with the release of the film's first song, Ve Junoon. The song gives a glimpse of Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's romance. It was composed by Mithoon with lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri, and sung by singer Subodh Sharma.

Subodhh Sharma's early life

Born to composer and poet Pt Prithvi Raaj Sharma in Jammu, Subodh grew up around music and poetry and started learning music at a young age. According to reports, he moved to Mumbai 12 years ago with hopes of building a music career. However, he spent much of the next decade working behind the scenes as a musician, arranger and collaborator.

Alongside his work as a music arranger, Subodh also continued collaborating with his father. He sang, arranged and produced several of his father's compositions and regularly shared videos of these songs in his own voice on social media, especially Instagram.

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 1

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 21.50 crore across 9,033 shows on its opening day. The film has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the franchise's original film, Awarapan.

The film got off to a good start despite clashing at the box office with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons, Nayanthara's Hi and other releases.

More about Awarapan 2

Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the film features Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi and Savinderpal Vicky. The Bollywood film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. Notably, the soundtrack of the Awarapan 2 album features songs composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik and Akhil Sachdeva.

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