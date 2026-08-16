Emraan Hashmi's Jannat 3 in the works after Awarapan 2 success, Vishesh Bhatt confirms script is underway

New Delhi:

Amid the strong theatrical response to Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, producer Vishesh Bhatt has shared an update on another film franchise closely associated with the actor. Bhatt has revealed that work on the script for Jannat 3 is currently underway, raising the possibility of Emraan returning to the franchise that began in 2008. The update comes as Awarapan 2 continues its run in cinemas following its August 14 release.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 brings Emraan back to a franchise that has developed a following over the years. The film is also competing at the box office with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947, which released around the same period.

Vishesh Bhatt on Jannat 3

Vishesh Bhatt has confirmed that Jannat 3 is being considered and that work on the script has begun. Emraan Hashmi played the lead in both previous films in the franchise, with the original Jannat releasing in 2008 and Jannat 2 following in 2012. When asked whether the third instalment would be made, Vishesh told Zoom, "After Awarapan, I am definitely considering Jannat 3. Work on the script is in progress."

While the producer has confirmed that the project is in the scripting stage, further details about the story, director, release date and complete cast have not yet been announced. Given Emraan's association with the franchise, his possible return is likely to be a key point of interest when the project moves ahead.

Awarapan 2 was not made solely for money

Vishesh also spoke about the decision to make Awarapan 2 and said the film was not developed simply as a commercial exercise. According to the producer, the team did not initially have buyers coming forward for the film and instead invested its own money in the project. "No one in the market came forward to buy this film. We invested our own money in it. Yes, once the film was ready, it created a buzz in the market," he said.

The producer's comments offer some insight into the film's journey before its theatrical release. Rather than securing a distributor and recovering the investment before release, the team chose to complete the film and then take it to the market.

Jannat franchise and Awarapan 2 box office

Jannat released in cinemas on May 16, 2008, with Kunal Deshmukh directing Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles. The film featured Hashmi as Arjun Dixit and Chauhan as Zoya. Its success led to Jannat 2 in 2012, again directed by Kunal Deshmukh and headlined by Emraan and Esha Gupta.

As for Awarapan 2, the film opened in theatres on August 14 and has recorded a strong response at the box office. The film's collections have reached Rs 86.30 crore.

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Awarapan 2 Review: He left in 2007, but Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit never really went away