Srikanth Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao starrer earns THIS much on Day 2

Director Tushar Hassanandani's most awaited film Srikanth was released in theaters yesterday. This film is getting positive response from critics and audiences. Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyohtika and Alaya F has also achieved a good start at the box office. Meanwhile, the latest report of Srikanth's second day collection has come out. Let us know how much business Srikanth has done on Saturday.

Srikanth's progresses on the second day

Srikanth had a slow start on its opening day. The Rajkummar Rao starrer earned Rs2.25 crores on the first day. On Saturday, Srikanth has achieved a significant lead at the box office and has done almost double the business as compared to the opening day. According to the report of Sacnilk, Srikanth has made a bumper earning of around Rs 4 crore on Day 2, which is about Rs 1 crore more than Friday. In such a situation, it can be said that keeping in mind the opening weekend, this movie of Rajkummar Rao is performing brilliantly at the box office. And it is also clear that the film will benefit on Sunday as well.

Srikanth's collection graph

1st day 2.25 crores

2nd day 4.00 crores

Total 6.25 crores

Already broke the record of 12th fail

Srikanth's collection in comparison with Vikrant Massey's superhit film 12th Fail has been better. Both the films are biopics and the stories of both are inspiring. While on one hand, 12th Fail had earned Rs 1.10 crore at the box office on the first day of its release, on the other hand, Srikanth has achieved an opening of Rs 2.25 crore.

About the film

In Srikanth, Rajkummar essays the role of the titular industrialist who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. The film will also feature Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and Jameel Khan. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

