CSK vs RR IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium play in match 61?

CSK vs RR IPL 2024 pitch report: Chennai Super Kings are all set to host Rajasthan Royals at their home of MA Chidambaram Stadium in a crucial match in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, May 12.

Struggling to keep their impressive first-half run in the second half of the season, the Super Kings are in a hole, especially after losing their most recent game against Gujarat Titans on May 10. In less than 48 hours, they travel from Ahmedabad to their home in Chennai to play the first-day game of the season at Chepauk.

The Royals had a chance to confirm their spot in the playoffs last time they took the field on May 7 against Delhi Capitals but fell short by 20 runs. After leading the group stage for plenty of time, RR are on second and while they still have a foot in playoffs, the 2008 champions would be itching to get the other foot in the knockouts as quickly as possible.

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

This will be the first-day game at Chepauk in IPL 2024. The surface shall hold a bit as seen in the previous days games at this venue. Since the end of 2019, there have been four afternoon matches at this venue. Three out of those four times, chasing teams won. In two of those, teams batting first made totals under 140.

MA Chidambaram Stadium - The Numbers Game

IPL Matches Played - 82

Matches Won Batting First - 48

Matches Won Batting Second - 34

Matches Won Winning Toss - 42

Matches Won Losing Toss - 40

Highest Team Innings - 246/5 (Chennai Super Kings) 03/04/2010 v Rajasthan Royals

Lowest Team Innings - 70 (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 23/03/2019 v Chennai Super Kings

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 201/6 (Punjab Kings) 30/04/2023 v Chennai Super Kings

Average Score Batting First - 164.66

Team squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad:Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi , Mukesh Choudhary, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Maheesh Theekshana

Rajasthan Royals Squad:Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Tanush Kotian, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Dhruv Jurel, Abid Mushtaq