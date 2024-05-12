Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarkashi Police urges devotees to postpone Yamunotri pilgrimage today

Follow us on Image Source : UTTARAKHAND TOURISM Yamunotri Dham

Char Dham Yatra 2024: The Uttarkashi Police on Sunday urged Char Dham pilgrims to consider postponing their Yamunotri Yatra scheduled for May 12. The authorities cited that a sufficient number of devotees had reached Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity.

"Today, a sufficient number of devotees have reached Shri Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity. Now sending more devotees is risky. All the devotees who are going to Yamunotri today, are requested to postpone their Yamunotri Yatra today," Uttarkashi Police said in an X post.

Massive rush near Yamunotri

Following the opening of the doors to the Yamunotri temple in the Garhwal Himalayas, a huge rush of devotees along the hilly path leading to the shrine on the narrow hillside path was seen on Saturday. Many people were seen standing in long queues for hours, a day after the doors of Yamunotri temple in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened for devotees.

Char Dham Yatra 2024 in Uttarakhand

This year, the Char Dham Yatra began on May 10, with the opening of three of the four shrines, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath. The doors of Badrinath opened today (on May 12).

The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November. It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction.

Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath.

The Badrinath temple is situated at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Char Dham Yatra has set new records over the last two years in terms of footfalls.

