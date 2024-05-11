Char Dham Yatra: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway opens for traffic after heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Char Dham Yatra: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway closed near Sirobagadh amid heavy rains.

Char Dham Yatra: The Badrinath-Rishikesh highway in Uttarakhand has been opened near Sirobagadh. It was earlier closed due to heavy rainfall. The passengers going towards Badrinath and Kedarnath were stopped at Srikot-Srinagar and Kaliyasod.

"The road which was blocked near Sirobgadh on the border of Rudraprayag and Pauri has been opened for traffic. In coordination with the Rudraprayag Police, one-way traffic is being run alternately," said Rudraprayag Police.

Srinagar Kotwal Hoshiyar Singh Pankholi said that care is being taken to ensure that passengers do not face any problems. "Due to continuous debris falling in Sirobagadh, the road has not been opened yet," he added.

Char Dham Yatra 2024 in Uttarakhand

This year, the Char Dham Yatra began on May 10, with the opening of three of the four shrines, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath. The doors of Badrinath will open on May 12 (Sunday).

The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November. It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction.

Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath.

The Badrinath temple is situated at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Char Dham Yatra has set new records over the last two years in terms of footfalls.

Kedarnath Temple

About 10,000 devotees witnessed the opening of the portals of Kedarnath. In accordance with tradition, devotional tunes were also played by a band of the Army's Grenadier Regiment.

The temple was decorated with more than 20 quintals of assorted flowers. At the time of opening of the doors of the shrine, flowers were also showered on pilgrims by a helicopter. The doors of Yamunotri dham located in Uttarkashi district were also opened for the devotees at 7 am.

Thousands of devotees present in the temple premises chanted 'Jai Maa Yamuna' as its doors opened.

ALSO READ: Char Dham Yatra: Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri temples open today for devotees | Details here

ALSO READ: Char Dham Yatra to begin on May 10: How to travel, tickets and more