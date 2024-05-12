Sunday, May 12, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold four rallies in Bengal, roadshow in Patna today
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold four rallies in Bengal, roadshow in Patna today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The campaigning for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, scheduled to be held on May 13 ended on Saturday. AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held his first roadshow a day after his release from Tihar Jail.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2024 7:25 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections ended on Saturday (May 11). A total of 96 constituencies across 10 states and union territories will go to polls on May 13. On Monday, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats in Telangana will go to polls. Additionally, several constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to go to polls in this phase of voting. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold election rallies in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah, and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district. He will also hold a roadshow in Patna today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to meet all AAP MLAs on Sunday. 

 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • May 12, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi accepts invitation for public debate with PM Modi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accepted the invitation for public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Lok Sabha elections. The invitation was extended by former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur, former High Court Chief Justice AP Shah, and senior journalist N Ram.

  • May 12, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna today

    PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Patna on Sunday in favour of the NDA candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad. 

  • May 12, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Challenge BJP to declare CM candidate for Odisha: BJD's Pandian

    Senior BJD leader VK Pandian challenged the BJP to declare its CM candidate for Odisha and claimed that the party would get less than 10 per cent votes if it names any of its current state leaders. Campaigning in the Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat, Pandian said the BJP has been "day-dreaming" about forming a government in Odisha since 2014. "When elections come many leaders come as election tourists, and then they are not seen for five years," he said.

  • May 12, 2024 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to address four rallies in West Bengal today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. He will address election rallies in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah, and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district. This is Modi's second visit to the city this month. He reached Kolkata on May 2 and after spending the night in Raj Bhavan, he addressed rallies in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies the next day. 

