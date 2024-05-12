Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold four rallies in Bengal, roadshow in Patna today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections ended on Saturday (May 11). A total of 96 constituencies across 10 states and union territories will go to polls on May 13. On Monday, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats in Telangana will go to polls. Additionally, several constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to go to polls in this phase of voting. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold election rallies in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah, and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district. He will also hold a roadshow in Patna today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to meet all AAP MLAs on Sunday.