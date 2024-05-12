Tusshar Kapoor to Karan Johar, single dads who are playing both parents to their kids | Mother's Day Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Single dads who are playing both parents to their kids

From childhood till they grow up, mothers protect their children from every trouble. Whatever be the occasion, the first name on the child's tongue is that of his mother. It is perhaps not possible to put into words what a mother does to make a child's life better. Mother's love has been depicted very beautifully in films also. In real life, too, many Bollywood actresses have raised their children single-handedly. However, today on the special occasion of Mother's Day, we are going to tell you about those Bollywood actors who are single fathers. They have not only fulfilled their duty as a father, but like a mother, they have never shied away from fulfilling their responsibilities. Have a look at single dads of Bollywood

Karan Johar

Karan Johar changed the definition of romance through his films on the film screen and nurtured it in real life. Karan Johar is not married yet, but he welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in the year 2017 with the help of surrogacy. Karan never left any stone unturned in raising both the children. He along with his mother performs the duties of both parents to his children.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor's name is also there in this list. The 'Golmaal' actor welcomed his son Lakshya in 2016. Jitendra's grandchildren were also born with the help of surrogacy. Tusshar's son is 7 years old and the actor is fulfilling the responsibility of taking care of his son very well along with his work.

Chandrachur Singh

At one time, the charm of Chandrachud Singh's acting was quite popular in the industry. He gave many superhit films to the audience like 'Josh', 'Kya Kehna' and 'Maachis'. A few years ago, he started his second innings with the web series 'Aarya'. Chandrachud Singh is as good an actor on the big screen as he is a good father in real life. He is also one of those Bollywood personalities who has raised his son single-handedly. He married Avantika Mantokia in the year 1999. . However, he has separated from his wife and is raising his son alone.

Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev may be the biggest villain on the big screen, but in real life, he is a very good father. After the death of his wife Reena Dev, he gave the love of both mother and father to his son Siddharth Dev.

Boney Kapoor

Apart from being a film producer, Boney Kapoor also keeps trying his hand at acting. Both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor may have settled down in their lives now, but when they lost their mother and the first female superstar Sridevi, both were middle-aged. During that time, Boney Kapoor took care of both daughters very well.

