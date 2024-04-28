Sahil Khan detained by Mumbai SIT from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sahil Khan

Style and Xcuse Me actor Sahil Khan has been detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch's SIT from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. Sahil Khan has been accused of partnership with Mahadev betting app's sister Lotus app 247. A case has been registered at Matunga police station against 37 people including Sahil Khan in the Mahadev betting app case. The actor will be presented in Mumbai court today.

This development comes days after actor Sahil Khan had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the High Court, which was rejected by the court, after which the SIT took action. The high court stated that he was "directly connected with the online betting application.”

Police said that the accused has created 67 different betting sites and through them, people are made to place bets illegally, the accused has used more than 2000 SIM cards to withdraw and deposit money. Fake documents have been used for this. Around 1700 fake bank accounts were created to send money out of the country and convert it into cryptocurrency. These documents were also created in different banks with the help of fake documents. Police further added that the accused have used more than 1000 Telegram channels and WhatsApp to promote their betting web portal. Police have sought more information from all bank accounts, betting web portals, and SIM card issuing companies.

In December last year, Dubai Police detained Ravi Uppal, one of the two prime accused in the Mahadev online betting app case. He was detained in Dubai by the local police based on a red notice issued by Interpol at the behest of the ED.

For the unversed, Sahil Khan is an actor and a fitness entrepreneur. The actor began his career in a musical video Stereo Nation Nachange Sari Raat. He then gained recognition in the industry after playing the lead role in the 2001 film Style. Apart from Style, he has also worked in Xcuse Me, Yeh Hai Zindagi, Double Cross, Aladdin, and Ramaa: The Saviour.

Also Read: Shubh Shagun producer Kundan Singh denies allegations, threatens legal action against Krishna Mukherjee

Also Read: Ye Maaya Chesave to Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's rise to stardom | Birthday Special