IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Dream11 fantasy team: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad during the SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 game in Hyderabad on April 28, 2024

CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings face a tough task to win crucial two points when they host Rajasthan Royals in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday afternoon. Both Chennai and Rajasthan are placed in the top four of the points table but the former need to avoid a loss in the upcoming fixture to maintain their position for the playoff qualification.

Chennai fell 35 runs short while chasing a huge 232-run target against Gujarat Titans on Friday. The defending champions currently occupy the fourth spot in the points table with six wins in 12 games and have won just once in their last five meetings against Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals suffered their only third defeat of the season after a 20-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last match. Rajasthan lost their top spot in the points table but a potential win against Chennai will confirm their place in playoffs.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 61st T20 match

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Date & Time: Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

CSK vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs RR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The star Indian batter failed to score a big against Gujarat in the last game but remains in a sensational form in the IPL 2024. Gaikwad is only behind Virat Kohli in the Orange Cap race with 541 runs in 12 innings with one century and four fifties so far.

Sanju Samson: The in-form Rajasthan skipper pulled off a memorable knock by smashing 86 runs off just 46 balls against Delhi in their last game. Sanju is enjoying a red-hot season with a bat as he leads the scoring chart for RR with 471 runs in 11 innings and can also win extra points on the Dream11 team with his exceptional wicketkeeping skills.

CSK vs RR IPL 2024 Match 61 probable playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.