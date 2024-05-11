Struggling with heat in kitchen? 5 tips to stay cool in summer

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 tips to stay cool in kitchen during summers

Cooking in the summertime can often feel like a battle against the heat, especially when you're stuck in a hot kitchen trying to whip up meals for yourself or your loved ones. The rising temperatures outside can quickly translate into sweltering conditions indoors, making the kitchen an uncomfortable place to be. However, with a few smart strategies and adjustments, you can keep your cool and continue cooking up culinary delights even on the hottest of days. Here, we'll explore five practical tips to help you stay comfortable and collected while navigating the heat in the kitchen this summer.

Plan your cooking times wisely:

Timing is everything when it comes to cooking in hot weather. Try to schedule your cooking sessions during the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening, when the temperature is lower. This not only helps to minimise heat buildup in the kitchen but also reduces the strain on your air conditioning system if you have one.

Use small appliances:

Avoid using large appliances like ovens and stovetops whenever possible, as they generate a significant amount of heat. Instead, opt for smaller appliances like microwaves, slow cookers, or toaster ovens, which produce less heat and use less energy. If you have outdoor space, consider taking your cooking outdoors to a grill or portable cooktop to keep the heat out of the kitchen entirely.

Keep your kitchen well-ventilated:

Proper ventilation is key to maintaining a comfortable temperature in the kitchen. Open windows and doors to create a cross breeze, or use exhaust fans to draw hot air out of the kitchen and bring in cooler air from outside. You can also use portable fans to help circulate air and keep the space feeling fresh.

Utilise shade and curtains:

If your kitchen receives direct sunlight during the day, consider using shades or curtains to block out the sun's rays and reduce heat buildup. Keeping blinds or curtains closed during the hottest part of the day can help maintain a cooler temperature inside. You can also install reflective window film to minimise heat gain while still allowing natural light to enter the space.

Stay hydrated and take breaks:

Cooking in a hot kitchen can be physically demanding, so it's essential to stay hydrated and take regular breaks to cool down. Keep a bottle of water nearby and drink plenty of fluids throughout the day to prevent dehydration. If you start to feel overheated, take a break, step outside for some fresh air, or splash some cold water on your face to help lower your body temperature.