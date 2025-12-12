3 players Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will target in IPL 2026 auction Sunrisers Hyderabad have INR 25.5 crore left in the purse to spend in the IPL 2026 auction. They have traded out Mohammed Shami and released the likes of Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder and Abhinav Manohar, among others. Here's a list of three cricketers they can target in the mini-auction.

After a blockbuster IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to live up to the expectations in the 2025 edition of the marquee event. The Pat Cummins-led side had an explosive batting unit and a powerful bowling line-up but when it came to the team composition, they struggled and it resulted in the team finishing sixth in the points table. They were at the bottom for a while as well, but things changed towards the fag end, which helped the team finish in a respectable position.

Ahead of the next season, they will look to fill some gaps that were problematic last season. They have traded out Mohammed Shami and also released the likes of Wiaan Mulder and Abhinav Manohar. They have INR 25.50 crore left in the purse and will surely eye some of the marquee names in the auction. Here’s a list of three players they can target:

3. Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad can break the bank for Ravi Bishnoi. They desperately need a senior Indian spinner after releasing Rahul Chahar and Adam Zampa. Bishnoi perfectly fits the bill and it won’t be surprising to see SRH and Chennai Super Kings fight for the 25-year-old. He has played 77 matches in the cash-rich league, claiming 72 wickets at an economy rate of 8.21. Notably, a possible bidding war could help Bishnoi fetch around 13-15 crore in the auction.

2. Matt Henry

Hyderabad will also look for an overseas pacer to complement Pat Cummins. They need someone who can deliver with the new ball after Shami’s departure and Henry could be an excellent addition. Notably, the 33-year-old has played 33 T20Is, claiming 40 wickets at an economy rate of 8.33.

1. David Miller

Sunrisers Hyderabad also need an explosive option at number five or six. Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Cummins are guaranteed overseas starters and the fourth slot could be reserved for someone like Henry or Miller. Last season, Hyderabad struggled heavily to finish games and it won’t be surprising to see them get someone like Miller, who can form a deadly partnership with Klassen, something that SRH would surely love.