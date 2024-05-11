James Anderson announces retirement from Test cricket with final dance at Lord's

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Anderson.

England's legendary bowler James Anderson has confirmed that he will be bidding adieu to Test cricket during the upcoming summer at home. The 41-year-old has stated that England's match against West Indies at the Lord's this year will be his final dance in the format.

"Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test," Anderson said in a statement on his social media.

"It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid. I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling," he added.

Anderson thanked his family for their ever-present support during the years. "I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world.

"I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it’s always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn’t show it. See you at the Test. Go well, Jimmy x," he wrote on Instagram.

England will face West Indies and Sri Lanka in their two Test series at home this summer. They first host the Windies in a three-match series with the first one being at the iconic Lord's from July 10 onwards which will be Anderson's last game in the format.

They will take on the Windies in Nottingham and Birmingham next before hosting Sri Lanka in August. His announcement to hang his boots at the iconic Lord's means that Anderson won't retire at his home ground - Old Trafford - where England will play against Sri Lanka for the first Test of the three-match series from August 21 onwards.

Anderson is the only bowler to have taken 700 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the historic milestone during England's Test series against India earlier in the year. He made his Test debut for the Three Lions in May 2003 against Zimbabwe at Lord's itself, bringing the end to his illustrious career with a full circle from where it started.