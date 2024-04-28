Shubh Shagun producer Kundan Singh denies allegations, threatens legal action against Krishna Mukherjee

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kundan Singh and Krishna Mukherjee

Popular TV actress Krishna Mukherjee gained recognition after starring in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress who had accused the production house and producer of the television show Shubh Shagun, Kundan Singh, of harassment has now denied the allegations. The producer took to Instagram to share a post.

Along with the post, the caption read, "Beware of lies". Kundan Singh has also threatened legal action against the actress. He wrote in the post, "Kundan wrote, “It’s sad to see how it’s so easy for some people to make false accusations, I must clarify that All the accusations being made are false and frivolous, and strict legal action will be taken against all the culprits, I must bring In the Notice of Public at large that @krishna mukherjee786 had put the exact same allegations against two people from the production house and filed an FIR on 04/10/2022 (A copy of FIR is in my possession as a piece of evidence) During that time me and my team strongly stood with her and her family and helped her at every step, I was even in touch with her father throughout the matter. "Also as a disciplinary action I even fired both the employees immediately, though later on we came to know that the allegations she put on them were false and only for the sake to settle her personal grudge”.

Krishna Mukherjee revealed the real reason behind leaving the show and accused the makers of Shubh Shagun of non-payment of her dues. ''My hands are still shivering while writing this but I had to. I am suffering from Anxiety and Depression bcz of this. We hide our emotions and show the brighter side on social media. But this is the Reality. My family was asking me not to post bcz they are still scared what if these people harm you? But why should I be scared ? This is my right and I need justice. @kundan.singh.official,'' she wrote in the caption of her post.

In the post, she shared a picture of herself with text written over it, which reads, ''I never had the courage to speak my heart out but today I decided not to hold it back anymore. I am going through tough times and the last one and a half year was not at all easy for me. I am depressed, and anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV. That was the worst decision of my life. I never wanted to do it but I listened to others and signed the contract.”

''The production house and the producer @kundan.singh.official has harassed me so many times. They even once Locked me in my makeup room because I was unwell and I decided not to shoot because they were not paying me for my work plus I was unwell, they were banging on my makeup room's door as if they would break it, when I was changing my clothes. they never cleared my payments to date for 5 months. And it's a really big amount. I have been to the production house and dangal office but they never entertained me,'' she added.

She further said that, "that she felt unsafe on the sets and thus quit the show. ''Also was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe broken and scared throughout. I feel unsafe. I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it. People ask me why I am not doing any show? This is the reason. I am Scared what if the same thing happens again?? I need justice,'' the actress wrote."

For the unversed, Krishna Mukherjee starred in Kundan Singh produced show Shubh Shagun. The show also starred Shehzada Dhami, Mouhit Joshi, Vivana Singh and Kajol Srivastava among others. Shubh Shagun tells the story of Shubh and Shagun, two individuals from different social backgrounds, decide to marry each other for the sake of their respective siblings' happiness.

