'It was all...', Karan Johar pens a lengthy note about his experience of filming Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmakers in the Bollywood industry who is known for his grandeur not just in his films but also in his real life. Not only has he launched several actors in the entertainment industry but has also set a niche for himself through his work in films. The popular filmmaker took to social media to share a lengthy note about his experience while filming Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Karan Johar shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Ae Dil hai Mushkil will always be personal to me…It was all my life learnings about falling in love, dealing with unrequited love and also how resilient we can be even when the heartbreak feels so final…"

He added, "The experience of filming ADHM was one of my best on-set experiences...I got to know and understand “the Ranbir process” and deeply respect it….He never let his homework or his hard work apparent to anyone … I got to know and love him as a person and appreciate his detachment from stardom or movie star trappings… his child-like portrayal of a broken-hearted lover went beyond the written word… Anushka and he were such a treat to direct … they have mutual friendship and respect which transcended from personal to celluloid perfectly!".

"Anushka is purely hearted and that always comes through on screen...I always wanted to direct Aishwarya and she gave Saba so much dignity, poise and beauty! Will always be immensely grateful to her for accepting to play the part instantly and with so much love and team spirit...I look back at the days of filming ADHM with a big smile and a cathartic heart … the music will live on and I can take no credit from the magic and genius of Dada and Amitabh … Is film ke zikar ka zubaan pe swaad rakhna ….", Karan Johar concluded.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt and Lisa Haydon among others. The film was released in 2016. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is the story of Alizeh, an independent woman recovering from a breakup, and Ayan, a naive musician, who meet in New York and form an incredible bond. From there, they experience love, heartbreak and the facts of life.

Karan Johar's latest directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film traces the love story of Rani Chatterjee, played by Alia Bhatt, and Rocky Randhawa, played by Ranveer Singh. The couple falls in love with each other while trying to revive their grandparents' relationship. However, they need their family's approval to get married to each other. The film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. Besides the impressive cast, the film also received applause for its music. The film garnered great numbers at the box office.

Also Read: 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024: India set to host 'Bharat Parv'

Also Read: Red, White & Royal Blue: Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez set to return for sequel