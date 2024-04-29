TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh missing case: Actor was soon to get married, faced financial crunch: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gurucharan Singh

TV actor Gurucharan Singh who is best known for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been missing since April 22. In the latest development, several media reports have said that the actor was about to get married and was also facing financial difficulties. He was last spotted at Delhi airport and was bound for Mumbai but never reached his intended destination.

Recently, DCP South-West Delhi Rohit Meena issued the first official statement to the media regarding the case. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, ''Gurucharan Singh's family lodged a complaint with us that he left for Mumbai on 22 April at 8:30 pm. He has been missing since then. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are looking for footage and technical investigation and we have even found many vital clues.''

He also added, "We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. The initial probe involves following his movement according to CCTVs and analysing corroborative technical evidence. He is seen going with a backpack.''

Gurucharan Singh was last spotted at Delhi airport on April 22nd. He was supposed to leave for Mumbai but never reached his intended destination nor returned home, sparking widespread concern. His sudden disappearance raised concern among netizens.

Gurucharan Singh's portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi is loved by everyone. Since his disappearance on April 22, it has left Indian viewers scared and concerned. He played the role since the beginning of the show in 2008. However, he left the show in 2012 due to several delays including health and payment. But in 2013, he returned to the show due to popular demand. However, he exited again in 2020, with actor Balwinder Singh Suri taking over his role. Gurucharan's portrayal of the fun-loving and affectionate Sodhi left an indelible mark on the fans.

