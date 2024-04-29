Diljit Dosanjh scripts history at Vancouver stadium, sells out largest ever Punjabi show outside India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh

From Lover to Hass Hass, Diljit Dosanjh's music has catapulted the singer to stardom. His versatility in songs has captivated each and everyone and continues to do so. Be it 5 Taara, Black & White, or Naina from Crew, his songs are played on every occasion and in every place. The actor and singer who is currently basking in the success of his recent film Amar Singh Chamkila, has scripted history by selling out the largest-ever Punjabi show outside India on the North American leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour.

Kicking off his tour on Saturday night, Dosanjh treated over 50,000 concertgoers at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada, with songs such as "GOAT", "5 Taara", "Lover", "Kinni Kinni", and "Ishq Mitaye", the popular track from his latest film release "Amar Singh Chamkila".

The singer even shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "History has been written...BC Place Stadium...Sold out." Excited fans took to comment section to laud the singer for coming this far in his career. One user wrote, "Legend for a reason". Another user wrote, "had best day of my life at the concert". "Divine energy", wrote the third user. In the same post, a video of general manager of BC Place can be seen handing over a congratulatory plaque to Dosanjh for the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India". Dosanjh also shared a video on his Instagram Stories showing a massive billboard of his show with "Sold Out" written across.

"HISTORY is made. Take a bow, @diljitdosanjh," said BC Place in a post on X. As part of his tour, Dosanjh will now head to Calgary, Winnipeg, and Edmonton in Canada, before heading to the US. He will end the North American leg of his trek in Toronto on July 13.

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh held a concert in Mumbai in which not only Bollywood celebrities but cricketers too attended it. Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila is based on a person of the same name, who is also known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab. Chamkila sold the maximum number of songs in the Punjabi music world at that time.

Thousands of people used to gather in Chamkila's programs to listen to him and his wife Amarjot. Chamkila may have died at the age of 27 but his Akharas will be heard once again in the film. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila also stars Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. The film premiered on OTT platform Netflix on April 12 this year.

Also Read: Did Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika separate month ago? Here's what we know so far

Also Read: Arijit Singh spots 'Zaalima' Mahira Khan at live concert, apologises to her for THIS reason | WATCH