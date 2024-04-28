Arijit Singh spots 'Zaalima' Mahira Khan at live concert, apologises to her for THIS reason | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Arijit Singer apologises to Mahira Khan at Dubai concert

Famous Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is the pride of India. He has sung many songs in many languages, especially in Hindi. Recently Arijit Singh's concert was held in Dubai which was also attended by Pakistani actor Mahira Khan. Arijit Singh had sung a superhit song in Mahira Khan's Bollywood debut film and he was performing the same song in that concert. Then what happened due to which he had to apologise to the Mahira, know here.

Arijit Singh apologised to Mahira Khan

Arijit sang the superhit song 'Zaalima' from the film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. The video of his performance is going viral on social media. In the video, Arijit Singh asked the camera personnel to rotate the camera and apologised to the Pakistani actor. "You guys must be surprised, what should I reveal? Let me reveal it in a very nice way. Can we put a camera there? I was trying to identify this person, then I remembered that I had sung a song for him. Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan is sitting right in front of me. Come to think of it I was singing her song Zaalima and it's her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn't recognise her. Forgive me. Ma'am, thank you, and thank you very much," said Arijit Singh in the video.

Watch the video here:

Let us tell you, in the year 2017, the film Raees was released which was successful at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were seen in the film along with Mahira Khan.

Mahira Khan's career in the Pakistani entertainment industry

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan not only works in Pakistani films but she has also appeared in many drama period series. She has done superhit dramas like 'Humsafar', 'Bin Roye', 'Hum Kahan Ke Sachhe The' and 'Razia' amnd has worked with top Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan and Humayun Saeed.

On the personal like front, 39-year-old Mahira Khan married Ali Aksari in 2007, from whom she got divorced in 2015. Mahira has a child from Ali. In October 2023, Mahira Khan married Pakistani businessman Salim Karim for the second time, due to which she remained in the headlines for a long.

