Bangladesh suffer humiliating eight-wicket loss to Zimbabwe ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

A scintillating knock by Sikandar Raza helped Zimbabwe hammer Bangladesh by eight wickets in the fifth T20I at the Shere-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday (May 12). The convincing rout has come as a great relief for the Chevrons who were looking to salvage their pride after being 4-0 down in the series.

Chasing a challenging total of 158 for victory on a two-paced surface, Zimbabwe got off to a decent start as their openers Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brain Bennett added 38 runs in 4.1 overs. Marumani (1 off 7 balls) felt the pressure rising with every dot ball he faced and succumbed to it while trying to take on the most experienced player in Bangladesh's bowling attack - Shakib Al Hasan.

Unfazed by Marumani's loss, Bennett continued his merry ways and took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers. He stitched a 75-run stand for the second wicket with his captain Sikandar Raza and foiled every plan that the Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto came up with.

Bennett played a well-calculated knock and his stay in the middle comprised five fours and as many sixes. He batted at a strike rate of 142.85 and took the pressure off Sikandar.

When Bennett got out, the tourists needed 45 off 29 balls and Raza took the onus of taking them over the line on his shoulders. Raza targetted Saifuddin and clobbered him for three fours and two maximums to help Zimbabwe emerge victorious.

Raza, who was due to score big finally accomplished his goal as he finished with an unbeaten 72* off just 46 balls and hammered six fours and four sixes during his knock. He was delighted to contribute to the team's win and mentioned that the team has a lot of positives to take from the series.

"It's nice to go home with a win. Like we said in the last three games we were working our way closer and closer to the victory margin. It's nice to contribute," said Raza during the post-match presentation.

"In the last presentation, I came here and said the only jigsaw puzzle that's missing is me scoring runs. If I can contribute towards the succession of the team it will give me immense pleasure. And today is one of those days. It's always nice to contribute towards the winning of the side. When we were losing on those little margins, I thought that was on me.

"But Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God). A lot of positives, I lost the series 4-1 but I can say that a lot of positives and we have something to work on for the future of the T20I cricket for Zimbabwe. I am very proud of the squad and I am sure these young guns will take Zimbabwe forward."