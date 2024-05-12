Did you know Richa Chadha did famous scene from 'Heeramandi' under influence of alcohol?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Richa Chadha talks about taking alcohol for a scene in Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has created a stir on the OTT platform. Ever since the series was released, it has been discussed everywhere. Several Bollywood actors have praised this series. From Manisha Koirala to Sanjeeda Sheikh and Shekhar Suman have won people's applause for their respective roles. Richa Chadha has played the role of Lajjo in the series. The soon-to-be mother actress has received a lot of praise for her acting and perfect dialogue delivery. However, it was not so easy for Richa to do this role. Richa revealed that for a scene she had to gulp down liquor one after the other. But even this did not work for her.

Things got spoiled after drinking alcohol for Richa

In an interview given to Zoom, Richa said that she drank gin (a type of liquor) to shoot her solo dance scene properly. She thought that this would bring some energy to the body. As she was not able to dance properly, so she thought of drinking a little quarter after 30-40 takes, but that made things worse.

Richa said that after not being able to perform properly after drinking alcohol, she understood that it was better to pretend to be drunk. She said she can't do method acting because she's already into it too much. "There are not many scenes that I did in this show, but I gave my 100 percent.," said the actor.

About the show

Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Whereas Fardeen Khan made a comeback after 14 years with this series. Heeramandi also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. Heeramandi premiered on Netflix on May 1.

