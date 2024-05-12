CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Ashwin gets Rachin but Super Kings get a rapid start in a chase of 142

If Jos Buttler doesn't, Sanju Samson will, if Samson doesn't, Buttler will if both don't fire Yashasvi Jaiswal in a couple of games has fired. If all three don't Riyan Parag does the job. But if all four depart for insignificant scores, the middle order hasn't been dependable enough for RR to give them the belief that they could win from such a situation. Remarkably, one of those four have stayed till the end on most times to get their team over the likes and if they haven't, the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell have left a lot to be desired. That's one area, RR would want to tighten ahead of the playoffs.