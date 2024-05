CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Ashwin gets Rachin but Super Kings get a rapid start in a chase of 142

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: R Ashwin gets Rachin but Super Kings get a rapid start in a chase of 142

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) inconsistent run in the 2024 edition of the IPL finds them in a must-win situation despite starting the season so well. After four wins in the first six games, CSK have won only two of their last six and to get to the qualification mark of 16 points, they have to win both the remaining games and in the first of the two, which is their last one at Chepauk, will be against the Rajasthan Royals, one of the two most consistent teams in the season. The Royals are coming off two successive losses and are in need of a winning momentum of their own as two points will ensure a playoffs spot but of they drop one on Sunday, they could be in competition with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who with two home games left will fancy their chances of a top two finish. Plenty on stake in Chennai on Sunday and in the heat, it should be a cracker-

Live Match Scorecard