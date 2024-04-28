Did you know Taapsee Pannu's friend designed all her wedding outfits? Actor makes major revelation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taapsee Pannu opened up about her wedding details in a recent interview

This year many celebs in the film industry got married. While some people got married with great pomp, there were some celebs like Taapsee Pannu, who got married with no social media buzz. There was news about the actor's marriage for a long time, but the date was not revealed. On the occasion of Holi in March, the wedding video of Taapsee Pannu and her husband Mathias went viral on social media. Hence, people came to know about their marriage. The couple had taken a trip to the beautiful city of Udaipur in Rajasthan in March.

Now almost a month after her wedding, actor Taapsee Pannu opened up about her big day. Firstly, Taapsee revealed the reason behind keeping her wedding fully private. "Not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens." Later the actor also talked about her Danish wedding, her outfit, and several other details.

Why did Taapsee wear a 'suit' at the wedding?

Taapsee Pannu recently told why she wore traditional salwar kameez and juttis instead of lehenga on her wedding day. “I have grown up seeing Sikh, and Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez, which was combined with a dupatta with golden border. It's the only way I know a bride to look like a bride and imagining myself getting dressed up in a pastel-colored lehenga was not the vibe of a real wedding for me," said Pannu. She also revealed that the Dunki actor wore her grandmother's necklace at her wedding.

Who designed the wedding outfit?

Did you know Taapsee Pannu's friend designed all her wedding outfits? "When you have a big name involved, the chances of news getting leaked are very high and I wanted to keep it very private. So my college friend Mani Bhatia designed all my outfits and I also wanted the same. I did not have any lehenga in my entire wedding because I wanted to dance a lot in all the functions," said Taapsee.

Taapsee wore a vintage Punjabi style lungi with a kurta for her Haldi ceremony, reminiscent of the style seen in 'DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)'. Also for the sangeet, she opted for bell-bottom pants with a blinged-out top and jacket, which featured only diamond solitaires, as revealed by the actor.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu ditches lehenga at wedding with Mathias Boe, bridal entry video goes viral | WATCH