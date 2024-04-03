Taapsee Pannu ditches lehenga at wedding with Mathias Boe, bridal entry video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe's wedding video has gone viral on social media

Taapsee Pannu got married to Mathias Boe on March 23rd, 2024. However, the actor chose to keep her wedding private and did not share even a single picture from the event; a video has now gone viral on social media from her wedding. Taapsee Pannu can be seen dancing her way to the groom Mathias Boe. In the video, the Dunki actor can be seen dressed in a red anarkali salwar suit.

Taapsee's wedding video goes viral

A video went viral on social media from Taapsee Pannu's wedding on Wednesday. The actor ditched wedding lehengas and opted for a red anarkali suit for her wedding. On the other hand, her groom, Mathias can be seen dressed in a while sherwani. The actor was seen dancing to the Punjabi song Tere Naal Nayiyon Bolna during her bridal entry.

Watch the wedding video here:

Who is Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathias Boe?

43-year-old Mathias Boe was born on July 11, 1980. He is a Danish badminton player. He started playing at the international level in 1988. He won the silver medal in men's doubles in the 2012 Olympics. In 2015, he won the gold medal in the European Games. He was also a part of Denmark's winning team in the 2016 Thomas Cup held in Kunshan, China. Now he is the main doubles coach of the Indian national badminton team.

In 2014, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's dating rumors intensified when he was playing in the India Open, and Taapsee Pannu was often seen cheering him on. Then the seal of approval came when both of them started celebrating each other's personal and professional achievements together and started posting accompanying photos. Recently, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her ten-year relationship with Mathias in a podcast with Raj Shamani.

Taapsee was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. She will next be seen in Phir Ayi Haseenn Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana bags global recording deal with Warner Music India, new release to drop this month