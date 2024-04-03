Ayushmann Khurrana bags global recording deal with Warner Music India, new release to drop this month

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording deal with Warner Music India

Ayushmann Khurrana, who debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Vicky Donor', has given many hit films to the film industry. In the year 2023, his film 'Dream Girl 2' has been successful at the box office. Now the actor has chosen to take a break from acting and move forward in his music career. Khurrana has shared a big update with his fans on Instagram today. He has signed a global recording deal with a music label. Warner Music India took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans.

Warner Music India shared the update on Instagram

Apart from acting, Ayushmann has also earned a lot of fame in the music world. The actor has given fans many hit songs like Paani Da Rang, Najm Najm, and Saadi Gali Aaja. Now Ayushmann's fans are also very happy with this achievement. Warner Music India shared the update on their official Instagram handle. "Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording deal with Warner Music India, the country’s leading music label, to take his sound to a global audience," read the caption.

Warner Music's Instagram post further reads, "Ayushmann falls in the rare breed of actor-artistes in the world who have left a mark not only with his blockbuster forward-thinking films but has also disrupted the music space with massive hit songs. With access to our global ecosystem, this creative partnership will connect Ayushmann to audiences and artists beyond India’s borders. Stay tuned for his new release dropping this month!"

Watch the post here:

On this occasion, Ayushmann Khurrana said, 'I always want to work with people who are thinking of doing something new. I want to take my music to a global audience and I am confident that with Warner Music India, I will be able to grow in this space. I am very excited to present my next song to the people. This will be something new, which people may have never heard before."

