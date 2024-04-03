Tu Kya Jaane song out: Parineeti, Diljit starrer Amar Singh Chamkila's 3rd song releases | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh's Tu Kya Jaane song from Amar Singh Chamkila is out now

Amar Singh Chamkila featuring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for its release on OTT. The film has been directed by ace Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali. The songs of Amar Singh Chamkila have been composed by AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil has given the lyrics. After the release of Isha Mitaye and Naram Kaalja, the makers have now released the third song from the film. This song is titled Tu Kya Jane and it has been sung by Yashika Sikka.

Parineeti Chopra is playing Amarjot Kaur in Amar Singh Chamkila. This song seemingly revolves around her growing love for Chamkila. Watch the song here:

Singer Yashika Sikka thanks Imtiaz Ali for the opportunity

This morning Imtiaz Ali shared a post revealing that the song will be released today. Its singer Yashika, who has sung the song Tu Kya Jane, took to Ali's Insta comment section and thanked him for selecting her to lend her voice to this sing. "Thank you Sir, for approving of my voice for this iconic film. Still feels surreal! And what a moment you have captured here," wrote Yashika. In response, Imtiaz Ali wrote, "I loved your voice for this song from the word go. Best wishes to you :)"

Here's why Amar Singh Chamkila's album is special

After nine years, the trio of director Imtiaz Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil have come together to give music for a film. Award-winning singer Mohit Chauhan has also joined the band in this film. They all last came together for Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar. Not only this, there are six original Hindi songs in the film, that Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra have sung. And, these are the songs that were recorded live during the shooting instead of being recorded in a studio.

About the film Amar Singh Chamkila

In the 80s, the biggest music star of Punjab, Amar Singh Chamkila achieved such fame that no one could compete with him. He may have lost his life due to bullets, but no one could stop his path of becoming a shining sun. Chamkila sold the maximum number of songs in the Punjabi music world at that time. Thousands of people used to gather in Chamkila's programs to listen to him and his wife Amarjot. Chamkila may have died at the age of 27 but his Akharas will be heard once again in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. This film is going to be released on Netflix on April 12.

