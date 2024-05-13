RCB set to miss Will Jacks and Reece Topley for must-win clash against CSK

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to miss key Internationals Will Jacks and Reece Topley for their must-win clash against Chennai Super Kings. The two players are heading home.

"Jacksy and Toppers are heading back home for international duties and we wish them all the very best. You were incredible in the camp and on the field this IPL. See you soon, lads," RCB confirmed on a social media post with a video.

The duo reportedly flew back to home after RCB's win against Delhi Capitals on Sunday night. They are among England's T20 World Cup-bound players leaving IPL early to feature in the International T20I series against Pakistan later this month.

Notably, Jos Buttler has also left Rajasthan Royals to lead his team in the four-match home T20I series against the Men in Green right before the T20 World Cup 2024. Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone has also left his IPL franchise to "sort" his knee.

"IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup. Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always I loved every minute of playing in the IPL," Livingstone wrote on his social media while bidding adieu to PBKS.

Jacks has played in eight matches for RCB this season and has been all or nothing in those games. He made scores of 55, 100* and 41 in three outings, while his scores in the other five games read 8, 7, 6, 1 and 12. His knock of 100* off 41 balls was an astonishing one as the England star helped his team chase 201 in a record 16 overs. Jacks also shattered the record of the fastest hundred after scoring a fifty in a single IPL match. Topley has played in only four matches this season and has picked only four wickets in them.

RCB face Chennai Super Kings in a must-win clash to try and find their entry into the IPL playoffs. RCB have registered five wins in a row and have 12 points from 13 matches. They need to beat CSK and hope SRH and LSG to not win their remaining games to stand a chance to qualify on Net Run Rate. The RCB vs CSK clash will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18.