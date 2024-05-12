KKR batter Ramandeep Singh fined for IPL Code of Conduct breach

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ramandeep Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Ramandeep Singh has been held guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct in the 60th match of the ongoing season and therefore has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees.

"Ramandeep committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the BCCI's statement read.

Notably, Ramandeep turned out to be the difference in the game for Kolkata Knight Riders. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten cameo to help Kolkata post a reasonably high total in just 16 overs in a rain-marred affair. He batted at a strike rate of 212.50 and gave Kolkata's innings the impetus it needed right at the end.

KKR players take victory lap at Eden Gardens after securing playoff berth

With an 18-run win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday (May 11), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) became the first team to qualify for the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 playoffs.

The win against Mumbai was extra special as it was KKR's 52nd win at Eden Gardens in the IPL. KKR have now equalled Mumbai to become the side with the most wins at a venue in the cash-rich league. Mumbai have also won 52 games at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL.

Ecstatic after securing the playoff qualification, KKR players took a victory lap at the venue and thanked all their supporters who had turned for the fixture.

The entire squad along with their mentor Gautam Gambhir and head coach Chandrakant Pandit also accompanied the players during the victory lap and extended their heartfelt gratitude to the fans for their unconditional love the entire season.

Kolkata are at the top of the points table with 18 points and still have two games to go in the league stage.