Did Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika separate month ago? Here's what we know so far

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Seems like Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika parted ways a month ago

For the last few days, there have been reports that Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika have broken up. Both of them have not only unfollowed each other on Instagram but have also deleted photos and videos featuring both. Shruti and Shantanu have been dating each other for the last four years and were often seen together. Till now both of them have not said anything openly about their breakup, but it is being said to be confirmed.

Here's what a close source to the couple told the media

Several media reports state that differences have been going on between Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika for some time. There was disagreement between them regarding some personal things. Therefore both separated with mutual consent. A source said that Shruti Haasan and Shantanu's breakup happened last month i.e. in April.

For the unversed, the former lovebirds were living together since the time of dating, but now it is being said that both have been living separately since March 2024. Shruti Haasan and her former boyfriend have maintained silence on the matter and refused to speak to the media about this.

Trouble in the paradise

Meanwhile, Shruti has reportedly deleted all the pictures with Shantanu Hazarika from her Instagram, hinting that they have broken up. At the same time, the actress had recently posted a post on her Instagram account, in which read, 'It has been a crazy journey. I learned a lot about myself and about people. We should never feel sorry for all the things we needed to do or be or could have become.'

Here's what Shruti said about Shantanu in an interview

Shruti had earlier said about Shantanu Hazarika in an interview earlier that they had some common friends, and that's how they met. "Our friendship blossomed because we both had a deep love and affection for art, music, and cinema. There are very few people like him. Shantanu is very kind and talented. He's an amazing visual artist, and I get inspired by his art. I have dated many actors before, but that experience was terrible," said Shruti.

