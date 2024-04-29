Aquaman actress Nicole Kidman receives AFI Life Achievement Award

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nicole Kidman

Hollywood actress who has been featured in popular films including Aquaman, Just Go With It and Batman Forever among others has captivated audiences with her beauty and brilliant acting skills. The actress recently received the AFI Life Achievement Award. After bagging the award, Nicole Kidman became emotional and expressed gratitude.

Nicole Kidman took to social media and shared the image of her name on the screen. She wrote in the caption, "Deeply moved by all of the support around the world that I’ve been seeing and hearing. Thank you to all of you and to the @AmericanFilmInstitute for including me in this illustrious group of honorees - now let’s have some fun!". Fans too congratulated her for the same. One user wrote, "Brilliant - huge congrats. Very very well deserved". Another user wrote, "So well deserved. About time!". "Well deserved! Practical Magic is my FAVORITE movie in the world! I have watched it countless times, I love it".

Nicole Kidman also shared another bunch of pictures in which she can be seen interacting with other Hollywood celebrities including Meryl Steep and Reese Witherspoon. Meryl Streep, Kidman's “The Hours” co-star who presented to Streep the Life Achievement Award that she won herself in 2004, got laughs nearly as big when, in a mock-boastful voice, described the hardest part of being “incessantly called the greatest actress of my generation”.

Nicole Kidman teared up for the first time in the evening when her husband and fellow Australian, singer Keith Urban, said she showed him “what love in action really looks like” when his substance abuse problems emerged almost immediately after they wed in 2006.

Nicole Kidman was recently seen in the popular DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. She played the role of Atlanna. Directed by James Wan, the film also featured Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Randall Park among others. The film was released in December last year. Her other notable works include Practical Magic, The Invasion, Before I Go To Sleep, Paddington, Queen of Desert and Strangerland among others. She has bagged several accolades including Academy, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy and Screen Actor Guild Awards.

