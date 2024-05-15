Lok Sabha elections 2024: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma explains why BJP needs 400 seats | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would build Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple in place of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi if it wins 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, Sarma said that the BJP built a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya after it got 300 seats in Lok Sabha, now Krishna Janmabhoomi and Baba Vishwanath Mandir would be built if BJP wins 400 seats.

Himanta on why BJP needs 400 seats

"If someone asks Sachin Tendulkar, why do you hit double century or triple century, there's no answer to this question, still when Congress asks us why do you need 400 seats? The answer is - when we got 300 seats, we built the Ram Mandir and now when we get 400 seats Krishna Janmabhoomi will be built and Baba Vishwanath Mandir will also be built in place of Gyanvapi Mosque," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, the Assam Chief Minister said that during the UPA's rule, there were no discussions in Parliament regarding the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Sarma asserted that under PM Modi's leadership, PoK would become a part of India. "Since the past seven days, pictures have been coming from PoK. Every day there is agitation, and people are protesting against Pakistan with Indian flags in their hands. When I see that, I feel it is just the starting. When PM Modi gets 400 seats, PoK will also then become a part of India," Sarma added.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sarma said, "The Lal Qila (Red Fort) and the Qutub Minar are the main attractions of the capital, but the CM of Delhi invites people to show Mohalla Clinics, which are in bad conditions." He further said that medical colleges are being built in every district of Assam, and if the BJP is voted to power again, the government will build super-specialty hospitals and medical colleges in the national capital.

Need for Uniform Civil Code in country: Himanta

While addressing another rally in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, CM Sarma emphasised that there is a need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. The BJP leader said all should be equal in the country. "If a Hindu is allowed to have one wife, why people of other religions can have more than one wife," Sarma said, adding that a Uniform Civil Code is needed in the country.

"Congress has been trying to give reservation to Muslims...," the Assam CM said accusing the Congress of promoting Sharia and religion-based reservations.

He further claimed that Congress has diluted the Constitution, not the BJP. "Congress frequently speaks about secularism, but there was no mention of the word secularism in the original draft of the Constitution," Sarma said.

The UCC means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.

