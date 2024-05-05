Samarth Jurel bashes Isha Malviya after break up, says THIS about her ex in recent interview

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samarth Jurel bashes Isha Malviya in recent interview

Isha Malviya, a contestant on the reality show 'Bigg Boss Season 17', has often been in the headlines for her relationship. Her name remained in the limelight, first with Abhishek Kumar and then with Samarth Jurel. However, a few days ago news came that Isha and Samarth broke up. During a joint interview with TV star Parth Samthan, Isha confirmed her break up with Jurel and also made some revelations. Now Samarth Jurel himself has confirmed his breakup. In an interview, he talked about Isha and described her as opportunistic. Samarth said that after some time after leaving the Bigg Boss house, they both had stopped talking.

Isha is an opportunistic person, says Samarth

While recently talking to Instant Bollywood, Samarth said that Isha Malviya is a very opportunistic person. "Her attitude was that if any event or function was taking place, she would start talking to me. Then when there was a Holi event, our conversation had completely stopped, but a day before that she started talking to me. She asked me, are you coming there as I will also come. She took me outside because the paps were standing so that we could be spotted. So that people will know that we are together" said Jurel.

'Don't make false statements in my name', Samarth's stern reply to Isha

In another video of Instant Bollywood, Samarth said that Isha had also come live on her Instagram handle and said that there should be something to cut, and 'I can raise 10 such people'. "What is all this, I mean I don't understand why you are saying this. You have to speak, speak, don't speak on me. Don't give a false statement in my name that we decided with mutual consent and all. Hey, I know what's better for me. I remained silent, but if you make a false statement in my name, I will speak about everything then," said Samarth Jurel.

